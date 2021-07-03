WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Eleven men are in custody following an hourslong standoff with police after refusing to provide their information or put down their weapons early Saturday morning on Route 95 in Wakefield, police said.

The men are facing a slew of firearms and other charges, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office. The specific charges will become clear after police identify all of the suspects, search the involved vehicles, and review body camera footage, Ryan said.

A trooper in a marked state police cruiser patrolling the area of Route 95 northbound in Wakefield around 1:30 a.m. stopped to help two vehicles pulled over in the emergency breakdown lane with their hazard lights on, according to Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason. As the trooper approached the scene, he noticed eleven individuals wearing tactical gear, armed with rifles and pistols.

Openly carrying licensed or unlicensed firearms, whether loaded or unloaded, on a public way such as Route 95 is illegal in Massachusetts, according to Col. Mason. The men reportedly told police they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for “training” and had stopped to refuel their vehicles.

When the trooper asked the men to provide their firearm licenses and identifications, they said they did not have them.

Mass. State Police and other local police departments, including Wakefield and Reading, immediately responded to the scene to provide backup.

As police continued to question the individuals, several of them retreated into the woods with their weapons. Authorities quickly established a perimeter surrounding the woodline and a hostage negotiation team engaged with the subjects.

“At the end of the day, I attribute the successful resolution to this to patience, professionalism and partnership,” said Col. Mason.

Three of the eleven men requested medical attention for pre-existing conditions, according to police. Two have been released and returned to the barracks; one remains under examination at the hospital.

The two vehicles belonging to the group of men were towed from the scene. Authorities are awaiting court authorization to search the vehicles for evidence.

The situation prompted state police to shut down Route 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham and ask residents in Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The shelter in place order has since been lifted and I-95 northbound has been reopened.

Although it remains unclear exactly who the group members are, a YouTube channel called “Rise of the Moors” had been streaming all morning. A man clad in tactical gear appeared on-screen, claiming the group is not anti-government and did not violate any laws.

The group’s website describes its members as “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.”

“This is a reminder, as we and all of our families begin the holiday, of the dangers that can arise very rapidly in places where we may least expect them,” DA Ryan said.

The men are slated to appear in Woburn District Court on Tuesday.

