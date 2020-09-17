Police take 2 into custody while searching for suspect in connection with daylight shooting in Brockton

Brockton police took two people into custody while searching for a suspect in connection to a brazen, daylight shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday.

Officers arriving at the scene on Crescent Street around 4:30 p.m. said that the city’s gunshot detection system registered 19 rounds that were fired in the area.

Reports indicate that a man in a black SUV fired those rounds on a light-colored sedan before fleeing eastbound toward Whitman.

One person was injured but refused ambulance transport to a hospital.

According to a release, officers seized illicit drugs from the pair.

It is unclear if they are the individuals wanted in connection to the shooting though police said firearms charges may be pending at a later date.

