Police take 2 into custody while searching for suspect in connection with daylight shooting in Brockton

Brockton police took two people into custody while searching for a suspect in connection to a brazen, daylight shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday.
Officers arriving at the scene on Crescent Street around 4:30 p.m. said that the city’s gunshot detection system registered 19 rounds that were fired in the area.
Reports indicate that a man in a black SUV fired those rounds on a light-colored sedan before fleeing eastbound toward Whitman.
One person was injured but refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
According to a release, officers seized illicit drugs from the pair.
It is unclear if they are the individuals wanted in connection to the shooting though police said firearms charges may be pending at a later date.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)