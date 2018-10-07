Police take alleged Stoughton bank robber into custody

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton man was taken into custody in connection with two unarmed robberies at a bank.

Kevin Joseph, 20, was taken into custody without incident after police responded to an unarmed robbery at the Bank of America ATM on Washington Street around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly victimized two people on Saturday, as well as two on Sunday, according to police.

