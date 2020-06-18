Police take barricaded man into custody after evacuating Worcester Home Depot

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Home Depot in Worcester was evacuated as police responded to reports of a barricaded individual in the store’s bathroom, according to officers on the scene.

Area residents were urged to avoid the home improvement store located on Gold Star Boulevard due to the ongoing situation.

The incident was peacefully resolved around 7 p.m.

The man was taken into custody and is scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation.

No additional information was immediately released.

Area residents are advised to avoid Home Depot at 130 Gold Star Boulevard because of an ongoing situation with a male locked in the bathroom. We will notify you when it is safe to return. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 18, 2020

The incident at Home Depot at 130 Gold Star Blvd is now clear after hours of communicating with a male who locked himself in the bathroom. Officers made contact w/ the male and he was safely removed. He was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. No reported injuries — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 18, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)