Police take barricaded man into custody after evacuating Worcester Home Depot

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Home Depot in Worcester was evacuated as police responded to reports of a barricaded individual in the store’s bathroom, according to officers on the scene.
Area residents were urged to avoid the home improvement store located on Gold Star Boulevard due to the ongoing situation.
The incident was peacefully resolved around 7 p.m.
The man was taken into custody and is scheduled to undergo a mental health evaluation.
No additional information was immediately released.
