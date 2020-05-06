FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Fall River on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responding to the scene near the intersection of Mott Street and Warren Street around 11:25 a.m. found 22-year-old Jake Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a joint release issued by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza.

Williams was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Later in the evening, authorities announced that Rayquan Robinson was arrested in connection to the shooting and would be facing a judge via video conference on murder, assault and weapons charges on Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

