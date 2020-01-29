(WHDH) — A police department in the United Kingdom is hoping a viral meme challenge will help them catch a burglary suspect.

Cleveland police got creative with their call out to the public as they search for Scott Mizsei, 32, who is wanted in connection with a number of offenses, including aggravated burglary.

They posted four pictures of Mizsei, each respectively labeled LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Tinder to represent the “Dolly Parton Challenge.”

The challenge went viral after the famous singer posted a similar collage to her Twitter account.

Have you seen wanted man Scott Mizsei, 32? He is wanted in connection with a number of offences including aggravated burglary. Do not approach him if you see him & call 101 with info RE his whereabouts. Thanks @DurhamPolice for inspiring our post!#DollyPartonChallenge pic.twitter.com/DaFQIOTYcW — Cleveland Police UK (@ClevelandPolice) January 28, 2020

