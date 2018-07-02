NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tanker truck driver said he dropped his coffee before crashing down an embankment in Northbridge and crushing a car Monday morning, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was distracted by a spilled coffee when he crashed the tanker, plowing into two parked cars, Northbridge Police Lt. Timothy Labrie said.

The tanker came to a halt at a retaining wall near the side of the house. Labrie says if it wasn’t for the wall, it would have crashed into the home.

About two hours after the initial impact, hundreds of gallons of gas began pouring from the tanker.

The spill has since been contained as crews work to empty the remainder of the 10,000-gallon tank.

No injuries were reported.

JUST IN: Northbridge police say the initial cause of this tanker crash is the driver “was definitely distracted by something, he says he dropped his coffee.” Driver had minor injuries. He was carrying 10,000 gallons of gas & about 100 gallons spilled but it is contained. #7News pic.twitter.com/wqhsSswQUW — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2018

Northbridge tanker crash: Crews are now emptying the 10,000 gallons of gasoline from the crashed tanker into another tanker. About 100 gallons spilled after the crash but police say the area is contained. There is a river about 100 yds away. #7News pic.twitter.com/aCfqPZ5v91 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 2, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)