BOSTON (WHDH) - A section of Kingston Street was taped off with crime scene tape as Boston police conducted an investigation early Monday morning.

Officers could be seen using flashlights to search underneath and inside of nearby vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)