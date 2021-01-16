Police tase man, arrest woman while responding to attempted theft in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after police say they attempted to steal a truck from a home in Pelham, New Hampshire on Friday.

Officers responding to a call for vehicle theft in progress on Plower Road just before 9:30 p.m. were told that a family had the suspect’s car blocked and they were holding the suspects at gunpoint, police said.

Officers arrived to find a 2018 black Honda Civic blocked in by the residents’ vehicles in their driveway.

The residents were armed at the time but were not pointing a gun at the suspects, officials said.

The homeowner said the suspects tried to steal a truck and the driver nearly ran him over, according to police.

Both suspects, Carolyn Eaton, 24, of Cambridge and David Abichaker, 28, of Roslindale ignored repeated commands to step out of their vehicle.

Salem and New Hampshire state police arrived to assist officers, who tried for hours to get the suspects to exit their vehicle after setting up a perimeter, police said.

Abichaker exited the car sometime after 11 p.m. and initially complied as officers tried taking him into custody, but then moved quickly toward a trooper, according to police.

The Trooper deployed his Taser as a result and Abichaker was arrested without further incident, officers said. Eaton then exited the vehicle and both were taken into custody.

An investigation determined that the caller was driving by his father’s house when he noticed a cab light on in a parked dump truck, police said. His father, the property owner, and a friend approached the suspects and asked why they were trespassing.

Both suspects allegedly got back into their Honda and attempted to leave, according to police. Eaton reversed in an attempt to flee and almost struck the property owner, according to police.

After the car was blocked in police say they were told that Eaton struck a van at the property owner’s home as she tried to break free.

Eaton was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. She was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned at Hillsborough Superior Court, police said.

Abichaker was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He was released and will be arraigned at Salem District Court, officials said. He was not injured after being tased.

