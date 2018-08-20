Police: Taser used to subdue drunken man near Cape Cod restaurant

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod were forced to use a Taser to subdue a drunken man who was resisting arrest after leaving a restaurant on Route 6 early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for help at Oliver’s restaurant about 1 a.m. learned an intoxicated man had fled the parking lot after workers offered him a ride home, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

A team of officers later used a Taser to subdue 29-year-old Patrick Leary, who was physically and verbally combative when he was found a short distance from the restaurant on South Yarmouth Road, officials said.

The South Dennis resident also allegedly spit at and swore at officers after he was arrested on charges including operating under the influence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Leary is slated to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

