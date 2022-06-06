TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attempting to rob two women at gunpoint Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to Chandler Avenue for a report of attempted armed robbery spoke to two women, who said they were sitting outside when a man approached them and pointed a handgun at their faces, demanding they empty their pockets, according to police. The man allegedly fired a shot into the air before fleeing, and no one was hurt by the gunfire, police said.

Officers allegedly saw a man matching the description of the robber run into woods nearby and after chasing him and losing sight of him, found him underneath a car trailer on Lynn Street, police said. They also found a loaded 9mm handgun near where the man was found, according to police.

Judah Grigsby, 20, was charged with using a gun while committing a felony, carrying a dangerous weapon, firing a gun within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, attempt to commit a crime and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

