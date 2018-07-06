STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man crashed a rental truck into a utility pole in Stoughton before driving away from the scene Friday morning, police said.

Nicholas Silvia, 25, allegedly struck the pole around 10 a.m., leaving wires on the road and the rental truck damaged before driving off.

A clerk at the Alltown convenience store at the corner of Central and Washington streets heard the crash.

“We were working and I seen the lights start blinking,” he said. “We just look outside and we see the big Ryder truck flying on the other street with the whole box ripped off.”

Officers stopped Silvia on Turnpike Street in Canton shortly after.

Silvia allegedly told the officers that he had no room to pull over, so he continued driving.

He was ticketed with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

National Grid crews are working to fix the downed wires, which is blocking traffic in the area.

