Police: Taunton man rams, then fires at woman’s car

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man is under arrest after police say he rear-ended a woman’s car and then fired several gunshots at the vehicle.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a woman just before 10 p.m. on Saturday who said that someone had struck the back of her car on Oak Street, then started shooting at her.

Officers later located the vehicle that allegedly struck her car in a Bloom Bus Terminal parking lot.

After investigating, police arrested a 25-year-old Taunton man and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and other weapons charges. Officials have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Taunton police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)