SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (WHDH) — A teacher in New York was arrested after she allegedly administered what was believed to be a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager at her home in Sea Cliff last Friday.

Laura Parker Russo, 54, injected a 17-year-old male with the alleged vaccine at her home on Summit Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The teen went home and told his mother what happened, police said.

The mother had reportedly not given permission or authority to have her son vaccinated and called the police.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that Russo is not a medical professional or authorized to administer vaccines, police said.

She was placed under arrest on a charge of New York state education law unauthorized practice of a profession.

Russo’s neighbor Vivian Zampino told WCBS “I’m in shock. I don’t even know how to get access to it. How is it even possible?”

The local news station reported that Russo is a biology teacher in the Herricks School District.

Russo is slated to appear in court on Jan. 21.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)