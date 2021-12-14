(WHDH) — A substitute teacher is facing criminal charges after authorities say a Snapchat video showed her having sex with a high school student.

Ayanna Davis, 20, of Lakeville, Florida, was arrested Friday on charges including two counts of sexual battery by custodian, two counts of sexual battery, and offenses against a student by an authority figure, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis admitted to detectives that she had engaged in sexual acts with a Lakeland High School student who is under the age of 16 on four occasions, twice at his house and twice at her house, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure,” Judd said in a statement.

Authorities launched an investigation into Davis on Dec. 3 after a student informed a school resource officer about the existence of a video that allegedly showed Davis with another student.

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” Lakeland Superintendent Frederick Heid said in a statement. “The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

Davis was faced a judge on Saturday and was ordered held on $60,000 in bonds.

She is due back in court for an arraignment on Jan. 10.

