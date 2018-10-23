MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teacher reported hearing a gunshot behind a school in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday where hunters frequently visit, police said.

Several officers checking the area behind McLaughlin Middle School after a teacher reported hearing a gunshot to a school resource officer around 12:30 p.m. came up with negative results, according to police.

Units responded to a similar call on Sept. 25, which resulted in the removal of a tree stand typically used by hunters.

Police say this tree stand showed that hunters frequent the area.

Officers are continuing their search for any evidence of a shooting.

