WATERTOWN, Conn. (WHDH) — A teacher is facing charges after police say she left two children at home by themselves while she traveled to another state.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca, 46, of Watertown, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday on charges including two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment, according to the Watertown Police Department.

The Waterbury Public Schools teacher has since been placed on leave, WFSB-TV reported.

“The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation,” the district said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

The children, ages 9 and 11, were left home alone for two days and nights, the Hartford Courant reported.

Caviasca was released on a $5,000 bond. She is slated to be appear in court next week.

