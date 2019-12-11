Police: Teaching assistant gave students alcohol and drugs, had sex with them in pool

(WHDH) — A teaching assistant was arrested last week after she allegedly gave two 15-year-old students alcohol, marijuana, and nicotine before having sex with them in a community pool near her condo.

The Naples Daily News reports 27-year-old Kristie Rosa, of Collier County, Florida, is facing charges including three counts of lewd or lascivious behavior, two counts of narcotic equipment or paraphernalia delivered to a minor, and providing alcohol to someone under 21.

In November, two students told investigators that Rosa contacted them on Snapchat before having sexual contact with her, according to the news outlet.

Rosa later picked up the students and took them to a house party in Naples, where she gave them booze and pot, according to a police report obtained by the Daily News.

The group was reportedly kicked out of the party when the host found out Rosa was with high school students.

One of the students told investigators that Rosa took him and three other students back to her condo, where they became intimate in a community pool, the report indicated. She later took them all home and allegedly promised to bring vaping devices into school for them.

Another student interviewed as part of the investigation claimed Rosa had sex with him at his home while she was working as his teacher’s assistant. The student’s older brother reportedly told police that he could hear the two of them in a bedroom.

Rosa admitted to allowing students in the community pool and watching television with one of them but denied the criminal accusations.

She is being held on $52,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)