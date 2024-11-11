ASHLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old is facing criminal charges after police say he crashed into multiple New Hampshire state police cruisers while attempting to evade a traffic stop on Saturday night.

Troopers who tried to stop a driver of a 2015 Ford Focus who was caught traveling 104 mph on Interstate 93 around 7:45 p.m. reported the driver, later identified as Jack Dobbins, of Waterville Valley, didn’t stop, turned off his lights, and continued at high speeds, according to state police.

Several minutes later, police say Dobbins entered a residential area in Holderness, made a U-turn, and struck and disabled a fully marked State Police cruiser, putting the trooper and his K9 partner at risk of severe injury.

During the 45 minutes that followed, state police say Dobbins continued to attempt to elude law enforcement and drove his vehicle at a trooper who was outside their cruiser.

He also allegedly attempted to hide his vehicle in various locations, including a driveway, where police surrounded him, and he struck a second state police cruiser multiple times before getting stuck.

Dobbins was arrested on charges of disobeying an officer, reckless driving, driving after revocation or suspension, and multiple felony counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. A female passenger was briefly detained and later released without charges.

Dobbins, who was treated at the scene for minor injuries, refused bail and remains held at the Grafton County Department of Corrections.

