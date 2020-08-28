Police: Teen arrested after leading state troopers on wild chase in U-Haul van

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Dorchester boy who led police on a high-speed chase in a U-Haul van on Friday is facing criminal charges after crashing the vehicle in Sterling, officials said.

Troopers who tried to stop the van for committing a traffic violation on Route 290 eastbound around 10 a.m. called for support when the boy refused to stop, according to state police.

The boy allegedly continued on at high speeds on 290 eastbound before entering Route 190 northbound, where troopers deflated one of the van’s tires with a deflation device.

The boy crashed at the bottom of Route 12, where two males were taken into custody.

A third who fled the scene, believed to be the boy, was taken into custody on Bartlett’s Pond Way.

Police said the boy has been charged with unlicensed operation a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marijuana in an open container, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

The two passengers were transported to Leominster Hospital with minor injuries and may also face charges.

The U-Haul van is said to be registered in Arizona.

An investigation remains ongoing.

