LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a 16-year-old student was stabbed at Lynn Classical High School in what police believe was an isolated incident.

The Lynn Police Department said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the back Wednesday morning.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old male student after responding, stating in a news release that he had been “initially charged with Assault to Murder and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds.”

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no information that would indicate a danger to any other students,” the department stated in an update.

The teen victim was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. By noontime, the rest of the student body was dismissed from the high school.

