WEST VALLEY, UT (WHDH) — A 99-year-old grandma showed just how tough she still is after police said she was held hostage.

Officials said a shooting suspect entered her home and threatened her family.

The man allegedly started to calm down when the woman began talking to him.

Police arrested the suspect following the incident.

The woman said she is not holding a grudge.

“I never felt afraid of him but I was – the dog and I were a little shaky,” she said.

The woman is okay and said she has plenty of reason to celebrate. She’ll turn 100 next week.

