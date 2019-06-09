Police: Teen driving stolen car fled hit-and-run crash, led officers on chase through Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Charlestown native who police say was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle when he fled a hit-and-run crash in Reading on Saturday night was arrested after leading officers on a chase into North Reading.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Haverhill and Franklin streets around 6:45 p.m. learned the vehicle involved in the crash had been reported stolen, according to the Reading Police Department.

A short time later, police say the unlicensed suspect passed by the scene of the crash, prompting a pursuit through the town.

The teen was nabbed in the neighboring town of North Reading after he turned onto Liberty Lane, which is a dead-end street, according to police.

During a search of the vehicle following the teen’s arrest, a black handgun and a large-capacity feeding device were reportedly found in a backpack.

“This was a potentially dangerous situation, and our officers did a tremendous job by preventing it from escalating further and taking a firearm off of our streets,” Reading Deputy Police Chief David Clark said.

The teen is facing charges including carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card, receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), larceny of a motor vehicle, operating without a license, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation, failure to stop, and violation of the marijuana bylaw (less than one ounce).

He is being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment in Woburn District Court.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

