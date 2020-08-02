Police: Teen drowns while swimming in Merrimack River

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the drowning death of a 15-year-old who was swimming in the Merrimack River in New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible drowning in the river near the Boscawen/Canterbury town line at 6:15 p.m. found a 15-year-old an hour later. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the youth was swimming with friends near Oxbow Pond Road when he began to struggle and went underwater without resurfacing. The drowning is under investigation.

