DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) – A 19-year-old is facing criminal charges in connection with the death of his father who was pulled from a Duxbury pond early Monday morning.

Police received a call around 2 a.m. from a resident who said her son had arrived home and made statements referencing that his father, 57-year-old Scott Callahan, was missing, according to Duxbury police.

Officers determined that the father and son were riding in a Uber to their home when they were dropped off at Crocker Park, police said.

Officers responded to the park and discovered items belonging to the son before finding the father in the water, police added.

He was pulled out and emergency crews began CPR.

The father was then transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where police say he was pronounced dead.

Jack Callahan has since been arrested and is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges stemming from the incident.

“He’s a mild-mannered, very friendly, easy going guy. Not a violent type,” said Callahan’s uncle Bill Hall.

Callahan’s uncle said his nephew had just graduated from Norwell High School and was about to head to college in Boulder.

He said they are hoping this is all a misunderstanding.

“They may be trying to make a crime out of a horrible tragedy,” Hall said.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

