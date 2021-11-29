BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WHDH) — A teenager fatally shot a 5-year-old boy while trying to make a social media video in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota late Thursday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Florida Avenue around 10:20 p.m. attempted to render first aid to a 5-year-old who had been shot; however, he died at the scene, according to Brooklyn Park police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 13-year-old boy in the home was handling a gun in front of several other juveniles as they tried to make a social media video, police said.

At some point, the teen shot the gun and accidentally struck the 5-year-old, police added.

The teen was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center.

An investigation remains ongoing.

