DEL CITY, Okla. (WHDH) — A teenager fatally shot himself after accidentally shooting his mother in the head in Del City, Oklahoma late Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at a home near S.E. 15th Street and S. Sunnylane Road around 11:20 p.m. found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the street with a firearm next to his body, Del City police told KFOR.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers entered the home and found a woman in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The victim, identified as Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bullet appeared to have gone through the wall separating the living room from the kitchen before hitting the mother, police added.

Witnesses told police that the teen had been sitting in the living room handling the firearm when it went off.

He then ran outside, where he shot himself, witnesses added.

Family members told the local news station that this was an accident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

