Police: Teen fell asleep in stolen BMW, had no license

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have arrested a 17-year-old who they say fell asleep behind the wheel of a stolen BMW.

The Providence Journal reports officers were called to the scene in Providence around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious person behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

The teen was taken to police headquarters after informing paramedics that he was OK.

Commander Thomas Verdi says the teen has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He has been remanded to the Rhode Island Training School.

Verdi says the teen didn’t have a driver’s license or a learners permit.

The teen’s name has not been released due to his age.

