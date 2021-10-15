CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WHDH) — A teenager found covered in blood admitted to killing his parents in Cedar Rapids, Iowa early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a call about a suspicious person at 361 Carnaby Drive NE around 2:10 a.m. found Ethan Alexander Orton, 17, sitting outside the residence covered in blood, according to Cedar Rapids police.

While checking on his welfare, Ethan allegedly told the officers that he had killed his parents.

Officers then checked inside the home and found Casey Arthur Orton, 42, and Misty Dawn Scott Slade, 41, dead, police said.

Ethan is accused of using an ax and a knife to kill them.

He was placed under arrest for two counts of first-degree murder, which were filed in adult court due to the seriousness of the offenses.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)