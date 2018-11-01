BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager was found with a loaded handgun and drugs during the Red Sox victory parade Wednesday after a concerned citizen alerted officers, according to Boston police.

Officers standing at their assigned posts in the area of 127 Tremont St. around 1 p.m. were approached by a person who said they saw what appeared to be the handle of a firearm sticking out of a man’s waistband, police said.

Officers approached the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old from Somerville, and performed a pat frisk after the witness pointed him out.

The officers recovered a loaded 9mm Raydon handgun, three bags of marijuana, assorted loose pills and cash from the teen, according to police.

He will appear in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm – second offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession with intent to distribute class B and D drugs.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)