REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old girl allegedly stole a family member’s car and crashed into a utility pole in Revere, knocking out power to about 7,000 customers early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to Washington Street before 2 a.m. found a car that had slammed into a power pole, causing it to snap, according to the Revere Police Department.

Police say the girl got out of the car on her own and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. She was not seriously hurt.

Witness Omar Magnusson said a responding officer untangled the girl from a bunch of downed wires.

“When the first Revere police officer showed up, she was visibly dazed, she didn’t know what to do,” he said. “He got her out of a tangle of wires. He negotiated her out of there so she didn’t make a bad step.”

No one else was in the vehicle. Police did not say why the girl took the car.

The crash initially left nearly 4,000 homes and businesses without power in Revere, Malden, and Everett, National Grid said.

As of 12 p.m., less than 300 customers remained without power.

Police say the girl will likely be charged with operating a car without a license.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)