Police: Teen injured in Portsmouth, NH crash has died

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old New Hampshire boy who was injured in a crash in Portsmouth last month has died, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Woodbury Avenue and Dennett Street found one of the vehicles in the backyard of 221 Woodbury Ave., according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Among those injured was 16-year-old Kevin Bowden, of Portsmouth, who died of his injuries March 12.

No charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

