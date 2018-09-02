Police: Teen pulled from Milford pond has died

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy was pulled out of North Pond in Milford Saturday has died, officials said.

Police say the victim was already out of the water and being cared for when they arrived with the fire department.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he died Sunday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

