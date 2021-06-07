AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old who was pulled from the water at a beach in Amesbury on Sunday afternoon has died, officials announced Monday.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a drowning at Lake Gardner Beach at 3:50 p.m. pulled the teenage victim without a pulse from the water, officials said. Paramedics began CPR and the victim was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital, where they were able to establish a pulse.

The victim was Medflighted to a Boston hospital, where they later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

