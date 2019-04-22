Police: Teen seriously injured in apparent leap off fourth-floor balcony at Boston Municipal Court

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a teenage boy who had recently been arrested on a domestic assault charge apparently jumped over a fourth-floor balcony at Boston Municipal Court on Monday.

The teen, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Boston hospital.

State police say he set to appear in juvenile court following his recent arrest by Boston police.

He was not in police custody when he apparently jumped over the balcony about 10:50 a.m.

The incident is being investigated by state police and members of the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County.

No additional information was immediately available.

