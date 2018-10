HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say an investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot in Haverhill.

According to the Haverhill police department’s Twitter page, the teen was shot in the area of 95 Beach Street on Monday at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was sent to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.

It is not known if a suspect had been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill police at 978-373-1212.