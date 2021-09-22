AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager who went missing from a hospital in Ayer has been found on Wednesday morning, police said.

Paul Pappas had last been seen heading north towards Groton from Nashoba Valley Medical Center on Groton Road in Ayer, wearing blue hospital scrubs and no shoes, according to Ayer police.

Police say he has since been located.

No additional information has been released.

