AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager with special needs who went missing in Amesbury was found in Haverhill, police said.

Seventeen-year-old Julio Cintron had last been seen on Lions Mouth Road wearing pajama pants as well as a blue and gray jacket with ski passes attached.

Amesbury police later announced that he was found in Haverhill.

