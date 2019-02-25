Police: Teen without license leads officers on 40-mile chase from Mass. to NH

STRATHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old Malden boy who doesn’t have a driver’s license led police on a more than 40-mile chase in a stolen car from Massachusetts to New Hampshire that came to a crashing end early Monday morning, authorities said.

A woman flagged down a trooper on Interstate 93 northbound in Medford around 12:15 a.m. and said her car had been stolen in Malden, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her cellphone was in the red 2014 Toyota Camry, allowing her to track the car’s location.

Police located the car on Interstate 95 in Wakefield, where the suspect began pulling over into the breakdown lane before speeding off at a high rate of speed.

State and local police units deployed tire deflation devices on I-95 to disable the car but the suspect was allegedly able to maneuver around the devices and continued fleeing north.

The teen drove erratically at high speeds, eventually crossing over into New Hampshire, authorities said.

Officers continued to pursue the car, which crashed while trying to exit Route 101 near Exit 11. The teen fled on foot before being captured in Stratham around 1:10 a.m, authorities said.

He was taken to Exeter Hospital for evaluation. His identity isn’t being released because he’s a juvenile.

He will be charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, use of a motor vehicle without authority, marked lanes violation, speeding failure to signal and operating without headlights.

A warrant is being sought to arrest the juvenile rather than have him summonsed, according to state police.

