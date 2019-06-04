Police: Teenage boy pulled from Clinton pond unresponsive dies

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a male teenager has died after he was pulled unresponsive from a pond in Clinton Tuesday.

First responders arrived at Mossy Pond on Blueberry Island about 5 p.m. after a group of children reported their friend missing, according to Clinton Police Chief Mark Laverdure.

Emergency crews found the victim in the water and performed CPR before transporting him to a hospital, authorities say.

The boy’s identity is unknown at this time.

