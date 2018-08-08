Police: Teenage boy shot in chest, suspect unknown

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a 16-year-old boy has been shot in the chest and they are currently looking for suspects.

Stratford police say the teenager was shot on a basketball court Tuesday night by an unknown shooter in a car, and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

The Connecticut Post reports Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannoti says officials are unaware of the boy’s current condition.

Police say no suspects have been apprehended and the motive behind the shooting is unknown. Police say they are on the lookout for the shooter’s car, which fled the area following the shooting