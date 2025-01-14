EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a teenage girl was shot in the face at an Avalon Apartment Complex in Easton on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, then flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, per officials.

State police say they responded to the apartment complex at 71 Robert Drive just before 3 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot in the parking lot of the complex.

The suspects fled the area before police arrived and are known to the victim, according to Easton Police.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence and there is no ongoing threat to the community’s safety at this time.

Residents say they have not received any word from the complex at this time.

“Police are here and there’s helicopters,” said Sherree Thetonia, who lives near the scene. “I don’t feel too nervous, but like I said, it can happen in the nicest places or not. It doesn’t matter where you live, you never think that anything can happen, bad, where you live, because it can.”

Easton Police requested the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit and Crime Scene Services Section to assist.

