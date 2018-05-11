Police: Teenager accidentally shot in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — A teenager was taken to the hospital Friday night in Lawrence after police said he was accidentally shot.

According to police, a group of teenagers was playing with a gun on Center Street just after 10 p.m. when one of them was shot. Police said the shooting was accidental but it is unclear if the teen shot himself or someone else did.

The teen was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. Police are now interviewing the other teenagers.

