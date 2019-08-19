Police: Teenager in hospital after 2 crashes within 5 miles

FRANKLIN, Maine (AP) — Police say that a Maine teenager was involved in a pair of crashes within minutes and that the second one nearly killed him.

Authorities say 18-year-old Jared Murphy, of Stonington, was seriously injured when the pickup truck he was driving rolled several times Saturday in Franklin, ejecting him.

Police say that accident happened about 5 miles from the first crash. They say Murphy left the scene after his truck clipped a car in Hancock, causing it to crash.

Murphy is being treated at a hospital. The investigation continues, but deputies say speed is believed to be factors in both crashes.

