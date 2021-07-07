WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens led officers on a foot chase after shots were fired at a vehicle in Worcester on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to the area of Vernon and View streets for a report of a ShotSpotter activation just before 8 p.m. learned that a passenger in a Jeep was shooting at people on two mopeds, one of whom was firing back at the Jeep, according to Worcester police.

An officer saw two people on one moped traveling at a high rate of speed on Vernon Street before another officer spotted the same individuals on Green Street, police said.

The officer walked toward the two males to speak with them but they allegedly fled on foot.

One of the males removed a fanny pack from around his neck and threw it over a fence, police said.

Both males, identified as being 15 years old, were apprehended following a foot pursuit.

Officers found the fanny pack and discovered a loaded handgun, police said.

The second teen also allegedly had a fanny pack that contained a loaded magazine.

The teens were placed under arrest.

One of them is facing charges of unlawful carry of a firearm, unlawful carry of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and discharging a firearm with 500 feet of a building.

The teen is facing charges of possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

They were both also given motor vehicle citations.

An investigation remains ongoing.

