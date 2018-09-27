COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WHDH) — Police in Colorado are on the hunt for four teenagers who smashed a stolen van into a pot shop and stole what they thought was marijuana, authorities said.

Officers responding to Native Roots in Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning found a van smashed into the front of the store.

An investigation revealed that four teenagers stole T-shirts and pre-rolled joints that did not contain marijuana, according to police.

“We have pre-rolled joints on display in our packaging in our display cases,” Native Roots Communications Manager Kim Casey explained. “We do not put actual medicated product in them, so we use oregano to simulate the cannabis.”

Brent Wrathbone witnessed the teens alleged actions and called the police.

“With the damage that people have done just to you know, just to get high, it’s not worth it,” he said.

Last month, thieves drove a stolen car through the front of Canna Meds in Colorado Springs.

Police have not said if the teens are also linked to that incident.

