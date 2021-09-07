GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens are facing vandalism charges after allegedly shooting more than 40 cars with a BB gun in Gloucester and Rockport early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at a Main Street bar at 1:40 a.m. found a window shattered by a BB, police said. At 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Bass Avenue for reports of someone in a dark-colored SUV firing a BB gun at a car, and pulled over a car matching that description that was allegedly trying to evade police.

Police allegedly found two teenagers in the car along with a BB gun and open containers of alcohol, police said. After searching the area, police allegedly found 33 cars damaged in Gloucester and 13 cars and seven businesses damaged in Rockport, and said the suspects were allegedly shooting cans with the BB gun in the parking lot of O’Maley Innovation Middle School.

David Aberegg, 18, of Gloucester and Mark Madeja, 18, of Rockport, were charged with malicious destruction of property of more than $1,200, carrying a firearm on school grounds, underage possession of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Madeja was also charged with negligent driving, speeding, failing to stop, failing to stop for police and a marked lanes violation.

Both were arraigned Tuesday in Gloucester District Court.

