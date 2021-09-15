BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A landlord who’d previously tried to evict a tenant was shot to death on the porch of the apartment house, and the tenant fled to New Hampshire where he was arrested, officials said Wednesday.

Randal J. Hennessy, 30, of Biddeford, was arrested without incident Tuesday in Durham, New Hampshire, by the U.S. Marshal’s Maine Violent Offender Task Force, officials said. He was being detained Wednesday as a fugitive from justice at the Strafford County Jail. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

The victim, Douglas Michaud, 31, of Biddeford, died on the porch of the building, police said.

Michaud was the owner of the multi-unit building, and had tried to evict Hennessy because he was late on his rent and had violated terms of the lease, the Portland Press Herald reported. But the matter was ultimately dismissed by a judge and Hennessy remained in the apartment.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday and discovered Michaud’s body. Hennessy was arrested about five hours later.

Michaud’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, officials said.

