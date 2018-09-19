Police: Terrified scooter riders clung to hood of car after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) – Two terrified scooter riders desperately clung to the hood of a vehicle in Everett Tuesday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Jakyrah Pires, 21, of Cambridge, appeared in Malden District Court Wednesday to face charges including multiple counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (to wit a motor vehicle), leaving the scene of personal injury and operating to endanger in connection with the incident on Lexington Street about 4:30 p.m.

The two victims told officers that they were driving south on Broadway when a driver behind them, later identified as Pires, became angry because they were driving too slow and not in the bike lane, Everett police said.

Pires then allegedly tapped the back of one of the scooters.

The victims said they continued driving but Pires accelerated her car and hit them, causing them to land on the hood of her vehicle.

Everett Police say this security cam video shows the suspect’s car with two people who were riding the motor scooter ending up on the hood after a road rage incident. 21 Jakyrah Pires is free on bail. She claims she feared for her life after bumping the motor scooter. pic.twitter.com/zXdumeS5ne — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 19, 2018

A camera inside a nearby store captured the entire incident. Surveillance video showed Pires continuing to drive with both victims on her car.

The male victim fell off after being carried for about 30 yards and the female victim fell off near Broadway and Hancock Street after being carried about 100 yards, according to police.

The victims were taken to CHA Everett Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness behind the suspected vehicle called the police and stayed on the phone with dispatch to help locate Pires in the Wegman’s parking lot in Medford.

Everett police, in assistance with Massachusetts State Police, placed Pires under arrest after she allegedly tried to punch out an officer.

Pires has since been released from custody.