Police: Tewksbury couple charged with trafficking cocaine after traffic stop in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tewksbury couple was charged with trafficking cocaine after a traffic stop Wednesday in Andover, police say.

Officers conducting surveillance in the area of River Road about 4 p.m. observed activity consistent with drug distribution and conducted a traffic stop of the suspicious vehicle, according to Andover police.

Felipe Fernandes, 34, and Lidiane Brasileiro Fernandes, 24, both of Tewksbury, were both charged with one count of trafficking in more than 200 grams of a Class B substance after police say about 1 kilogram of cocaine was located and seized.

They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Lawrence District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)